Tuesday Headlines: Shaedon Sharpe Watch

The Kentucky basketball program and their fans won’t have to hold their breathe much longer. Sunday before midnight is the deadline for college basketball players to enter their name in the NBA Draft. Both National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and former No. 1 recruit Shaedon Sharpe have yet to do so, as it appears they’re waiting until the very last minute to decide.

Before the 11:59 p.m. deadline on Sunday, I expect Shaedon Sharpe will put out something saying he’s officially testing the NBA draft waters. It’s a little odd he has waited this long, but if the delay has given folks hope of an “I’m back” decision without testing, not happening. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 18, 2022

While both could “possibly” announce an immediate return, it’s likely at least Sharpe if not both players will declare for the draft to “test the waters.” Even if both do declare for the draft, they’ll have the option to return to Kentucky by not signing with an agent and pulling their name out before June 1st.

Many close to Kentucky believe Tshiebwe will either announce an immediate return or test the waters and then see that returning to Kentucky is a better situation than likely being a second-round pick. For Sharpe, on the other hand, it’s a completely different story.

Tshiebwe has built an unbreakable connection with Kentucky and their fans throughout this past season as well as in the last month of Kentucky’s offseason. Sharpe has been mostly out of sight and never stepped foot on the hardwood for the Wildcats. His emotional ties aren’t near as great with Kentucky and his draft stock is much higher. While The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker reports Sharpe is still enrolled in classes at Kentucky, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the NBA this coming fall.

Both players will announce their decision by this Sunday at 11:59 PM. Between now and then, all anyone can do is wait.

