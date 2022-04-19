PFF includes Kentucky in preseason top 25 rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats have some high expectations heading into the 2022 season as they look to compete for the SEC East crown.

As we get closer to the start of the season, we have officially entered the time where preseason top 25 rankings are starting to be released.

Pro Football Focus was the latest to drop their preseason rankings, and it included the Cats.

The Alabama Crimson Tide came in at No. 1 overall as they are returning Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young.

Kentucky came in at No. 18 overall and the 6th highest SEC team behind Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 3), Texas A&M (No. 7), Arkansas (No. 12), and South Carolina (No. 15).

Once again, South Carolina is the media’s darling, as they are always projected to finish higher in the East than Kentucky. In this case, they are projected to finish 2nd to only Georgia.

The media continues to ignore the fact that Kentucky has defeated South Carolina in seven of their last eight matchups.

Here is the entire PFF Preseason Top 25

Where do you think the Cats should be ranked heading into the 2022 season? Let us know in the comments section!