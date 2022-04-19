A look back on the 2021-2022 UK year: October

Good afternoon, BBN!

With only a few weeks left before finals and graduation for many UK students, we’re going to continue our tour of the highlights from each month across UK sports and recap the most awesome moments that each sport gave us. Let’s dive into October!

10/2: It’s a party!

In one of the biggest home games Commonwealth Stadium/Kroger Field has ever seen Kentucky defeated the #10 Florida Gators in Lexington for the first time in almost four decades, largely thanks to a blocked field goal they returned for a touchdown in the most awesome football play I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen a crowd erupt quite like they did once Trevin Wallace was home free. This might’ve been the game of the year across all UK’s sports.

10/9: UK football smokes LSU to reach 6-0

6-0. That’s how good the football team was last season, and the fact that they did it by beating Florida and LSU in back-to-back weeks makes it all the more incredible. The fans who packed Kroger Field for all of those first five home games sure got the experience of a lifetime seeing the ‘Cats come away with victories in every single one of them, even when on the ropes multiple times. This one had no such late-game drama, however, as the ‘Cats completely bulldozed the Tigers 42-21. A very fun and memorable night in Lexington!

10/25: Big Blue Madness

Scratch is apparently not afraid of heights, because when they kicked the event off by lowering him from the rafters my jaw dropped open! Jacob Toppin also showed that he can dunk like his brother Obi in the dunk contest he won.

Other Memorable Moments:

10/19: Men’s Soccer beats #25 West Virginia 1-0 in 2OT

10/22: Basketball Blue-White Game

What’s your favorite moment from October 2021?