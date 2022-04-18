Monday Headlines: NBA Draft Entry Deadline Week

This coming Sunday is April 24th and also the deadline for NBA Draft entries. Jacob Toppin and Keion Brooks are the two Kentucky Wildcats that have entered their name in the draft but are just “testing the waters” for now since they haven’t officially signed with an agent. Shaedon Sharpe has also entered the draft without signing an agent, but there isn’t much hope that he’ll be returning to Kentucky.

While players like Brooks, Toppin and even Sharpe who haven’t hired an agent have until June 1st to withdraw their name, now former Kentucky Wildcat Tyty Washington has forgone that option and plans to remain in the NBA Draft.

Oscar Tshiebwe has, of course, not announced any decision as of today. However, if he wishes to enter the NBA Draft, he’ll have to declare by this coming Sunday. While he may at least test the NBA waters like Brooks and Toppin, he could also opt out by June 1st if he plans to play one more season for head coach John Calipari.

At this point, it feels like all of Kentucky is on “Oscar Watch” with hopes that the National Player of the Year will return for another run with the Wildcats. Big Blue Nation should also pray Jacob Toppin returns to Kentucky as he’s in line for a breakout season. Keion Brooks returning, the team’s “veteran” and longest-tenured player, would also be a win for Kentucky.

