Kentucky football 2022 schedule early glance

With the Blue-White Game officially in the books, it’s time to start previewing and looking ahead at UK’s 2022 schedule! Remember, it’s not just about who play and where you play them, but also when you play them as well.

Some teams are a lot easier to beat at certain weeks or points of the season for various reasons—especially if UK is well-rested. Let’s dive in—September 3rd can’t come soon enough!

September

Game 1 September 3rd: Miami (OH)

Game 2 September 10th: @ Florida

Game 3 September 17th: Youngstown State

Game 4 September 24th: Northern Illinois

September is full of opportunity for UK, as they get to kick off the season at home vs a MAC team and then play an FCS team and another MAC team in Week 3 and Week 4. The main event of course is the showdown in The Swamp with Florida, who hopefully will still look like the Gators who cratered to a 6-7 finish last season because if so the thought of the ‘Cats potentially getting back-to-back victories against them is so exciting!

October

Game 5 October 1st: @ Ole Miss

Game 6 October 8th: South Carolina

Game 7 October 15th: Mississippi State

Bye

Game 8 October 29th: @ Tennessee

Much more difficult schedule in the second month, with a rare trip to Oxford, Mississippi starting things off and an always difficult battle in Knoxville closing it. Each of those road games will be massive—winning either one could highlight the season—but it will be imperative that the Cats also protect home turf against South Carolina and Mississippi State, the latter of which beat UK last season.

November

Game 9 November 5th: @ Missouri

Game 10 November 12th: Vanderbilt

Game 11 November 19th: Georgia

Game 12 November 26: Louisville

UK really, really needs to be able to beat Mizzou, Vandy, and Louisville to both close out the season strong and hopefully make the SEC finale against Georgia be for the East Division! All the other games will build up to the Georgia game, and I think UK’s odds of beating Georgia depend on them also getting as many wins as they can in their other games.

Should be an exciting season this fall! If I had to circle the games that look the most exciting, I’d say the Florida and Ole Miss ones due to the unique opportunities both road games present for Kentucky. Hopefully they can come out of spring and fall practices ready to roll. Go ‘Cats!