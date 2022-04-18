Kentucky football 2022 schedule early glance

With the Blue-White Game officially in the books, it’s time to start previewing and looking ahead at UK’s 2022 schedule! Remember, it’s not just about who play and where you play them, but also when you play them as well.
Some teams are a lot easier to beat at certain weeks or points of the season for various reasons—especially if UK is well-rested. Let’s dive in—September 3rd can’t come soon enough!
September
- Game 1 September 3rd: Miami (OH)
- Game 2 September 10th: @ Florida
- Game 3 September 17th: Youngstown State
- Game 4 September 24th: Northern Illinois
September is full of opportunity for UK, as they get to kick off the season at home vs a MAC team and then play an FCS team and another MAC team in Week 3 and Week 4. The main event of course is the showdown in The Swamp with Florida, who hopefully will still look like the Gators who cratered to a 6-7 finish last season because if so the thought of the ‘Cats potentially getting back-to-back victories against them is so exciting!
October
- Game 5 October 1st: @ Ole Miss
- Game 6 October 8th: South Carolina
- Game 7 October 15th: Mississippi State
- Bye
- Game 8 October 29th: @ Tennessee
Much more difficult schedule in the second month, with a rare trip to Oxford, Mississippi starting things off and an always difficult battle in Knoxville closing it. Each of those road games will be massive—winning either one could highlight the season—but it will be imperative that the Cats also protect home turf against South Carolina and Mississippi State, the latter of which beat UK last season.
November
- Game 9 November 5th: @ Missouri
- Game 10 November 12th: Vanderbilt
- Game 11 November 19th: Georgia
- Game 12 November 26: Louisville
UK really, really needs to be able to beat Mizzou, Vandy, and Louisville to both close out the season strong and hopefully make the SEC finale against Georgia be for the East Division! All the other games will build up to the Georgia game, and I think UK’s odds of beating Georgia depend on them also getting as many wins as they can in their other games.
Should be an exciting season this fall! If I had to circle the games that look the most exciting, I’d say the Florida and Ole Miss ones due to the unique opportunities both road games present for Kentucky. Hopefully they can come out of spring and fall practices ready to roll. Go ‘Cats!
