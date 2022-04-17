Adou Thiero schedules visit to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are undergoing a shakeup in the backcourt, so they’ll likely be adding several new options in the coming weeks and perhaps months.

While those may end up being college transfers, there’s still a high school recruit option in Adou Thiero, who recently secured a scholarship offer from John Calipari.

Now, Thiero has scheduled an official visit to Lexington, according to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim.

2022 guard Adou Thiero of @QVBasketball will take a visit to Kentucky from April 27-28, he tells KSR — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) April 17, 2022

“I was definitely very excited,” Thiero told Pittsburgh Sports Now of Kentucky’s interest. “Kentucky was my dream school when I was a kid. I went to a Kentucky camp my freshman year and I just like the program and Coach Cal is a very good coach.”

A 6-foot-5 combo guard from Leetsdale (PA), Thiero holds additional offers from Maryland, Cincinnati, Indiana, Pittsburgh and Xavier among others. He’s currently an unranked recruit at every major service.

There’s a connection here in John Calipari, who coached Thiero’s father, Almamy, during his stint with the Memphis Tigers. Calipari and Orlando Antigua watched Thiero play recently in the PIAA Boys’ Basketball Championships before offering a scholarship.

Thiero was also recently named the TribLive Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

When Thiero was initially offered, it was unclear if he held a committable offer from Kentucky. Now that he’s set to take an official visit, one would think that’s the case.

Check out some highlights of Thiero in action.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.