Sunday Headlines: Tyrese Maxey Edition

Guard Tyrese Maxey wasn’t expected to be the leading scorer for the Philadelphia 76ers, but after dropping 38 points in Game 1, he’s looking like a difference-maker for Philly, who came away with a 131-111 Game 1 win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Sixers also have MVP candidate Joel Embiid and former MVP James Harden, both of which dropped 19 and 22 respectively. It was Maxey who stole the show, though, shooting 14-for-21 from the field. Maxey also poured in five triples on eight attempts from deep.

It was a dominant showing from the second-year former Wildcat. While Maxey should be a candidate for the league’s Most Improved Player award, having increased his scoring from 8 points per game to 17.5, he certainly wasn’t expected to put together this type of showing.

Maxey is proving, on the biggest stage, that he’s capable of being one of the best pure scorers in the NBA. Maxey shot 48.5% from the field this season and hit 42.7% of his threes.

If the Sixers hope to win this series with ease, it’s going to be on Maxey to continue thriving. Considering he’s averaging just over 19 per game against Toronto this season, his impact should continue throughout the duration of the series.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Youngins showed out today.



Ant — 36 points at age 20

Maxey — 38 points at age 21

Poole — 30 points at age 22



All wins. pic.twitter.com/QVAikKMRaV — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 17, 2022

Tyrese Maxey went off for 38 points in the 76ers win. His 21 3rd-quarter points were the 2nd-most by a 76ers player in playoff quarter over the last 25 seasons.



At 21 years old, Maxey is the youngest player to score 30 points in a playoff game in 76ers history. pic.twitter.com/UTdfTtbXQ5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 17, 2022

MAX LEVELS



36 PTS for @TyreseMaxey heading into the 4Q pic.twitter.com/Qd7d7vWmty — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 17, 2022

Beautiful.

Your Headlines

Coffel and Spangler Propel No. 8 Kentucky to 10-7 Comeback Win

The No. 8 Softball Cats scored nine unanswered runs to come from a six-run deficit as Erin Coffel hit two home runs and went 4-for-4, while senior pitcher Tatum Spangler pitched four shutout innings to even the series with No. 6 Arkansas thanks to a 10-7 win at Bogle Park.

CJ Fredrick confirms he’ll return to Kentucky next season

Fredrick joins forward Daimion Collins as the second UK player who is expected to come back next season.

Kentucky Transfer Big Board 2.0

Kentucky has been linked to a number of transfers in the portal but is no longer recruiting Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley), Norchad Omier (Arkansas State), Kario Oquendo (Georgia), Xavier Pinson (LSU), or Femi Odukale (Pittsburgh).

Malik Monk set for big pay raise in free agency

After nearly losing his spot in the NBA last summer, Malik Monk’s breakout season will reportedly net him a substantial raise in free agency.

Nation-Leading 10 Wildcats Set for NBA Playoffs

Kentucky’s 10 players led the Southeastern Conference which has 43 total players participating in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the most of any conference.

Antoine Davis transfer: Breaking down best fits for historic scorer from Detroit Mercy

The Wildcats could really use more shooting. Kentucky is losing its three best 3-point shooters in Kellan Grady, Davion Mintz and TyTy Washington. Davis has one of the purest 3-point strokes around.

76ers' Tyrese Maxey grabs spotlight with 38 in Game 1 win over Raptors

On Saturday night, Maxey showed off all facets of his game, knocking down shots at the rim, tearing through Toronto's defense to get to the rim and getting to the foul line, where he went 6-for-7.

Karl-Anthony Towns bounces back in Timberwolves' Game 1 win

Towns, who struggled from the field and with foul trouble in Minnesota's play-in victory Tuesday night over the visiting LA Clippers, reversed his fortunes with an efficient 29-point, 13-rebound performance. He dominated Memphis center Steven Adams, scoring on 9 of his 11 attempts against the Grizzlies' stalwart big man. It was a marked contrast to Towns' choppy effort in Minneapolis.

Hawks center Clint Capela's injured knee to be reevaluated in week, sources say

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela suffered no structural damage to his right knee but could miss a significant part -- if not all -- of an opening-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Your team vs. The Hoodie - As Bill Belichick turns 70, here's how every NFL franchise has fared since he took over the Patriots

From the time his Patriots dynasty began in 2000, the other 31 teams have employed 213 head coaches. Not bad for a guy who vowed not to coach into his 70s.

Denver Nuggets' DeMarcus Cousins ejected after two quick technical fouls

Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins was ejected from Saturday's Game 1 against the Warriors after being whistled for two quick technical fouls.

Birmingham scores late to beat New Jersey in USFL debut - ProFootballTalk

Thirty-nine years after the original USFL debuted, the new USFL returned on Saturday night. The Birmingham Stallions won the first of 40 regular-season games with a late touchdown, beating the New Jersey Generals, 28-24 in a game televised by both NBC and Fox.