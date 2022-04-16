CJ Fredrick confirms return to Kentucky for 2022-23 season

CJ Fredrick has confirmed he’ll be returning to the Kentucky Wildcats for the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Fredrick will be in his second season with the Wildcats after transferring in from the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2021-22 offseason. He underwent leg surgery last summer due to issues that arose during his time with the Hawkeyes, then suffered a season-ending hamstring injury while warming up prior to the loss to Duke in the Champions Classic.

The 2018 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year by way of Covington Catholic High School (KY), Fredrick entered this past season as the nation’s leading returner in career 3-point field-goal percentage (46.6%) with a minimum of 150 attempts. The Cincinnati native made 83 triples in two seasons at Iowa.

During the 2020-21 season, Fredrick started all 27 games for the Hawkeyes as redshirt sophomore, averaging 7.5 points and 1.9 assists per game. He made three or more 3-pointers in six games, shot 47.4% from 3 — the second-best mark by a sophomore in program history — and had a 5.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

If Fredrick can stay healthy and continue shooting from deep at a 40%+ rate, he’ll be a game-changer for a Kentucky offense that desperately needs to improve its 3-point shooting.

Here’s to hoping we get to see a healthy Fredrick for a full season in Lexington.

