A look back on the 2021-2022 UK year: September

Good afternoon, BBN!

With only a few weeks left before finals and graduation for many UK students, we’re going to take a look back on the highlights from each month across UK sports and recap the most awesome moments that each sport gave us, from the football team’s win over Florida to the men’s basketball team’s demolition of Kansas to the women’s basketball team’s crazy last-second win over #1 South Carolina to win the SEC Tournament!

While not every UK team had a great season, there were definitely highlights and memories from this year that students will be able to take into the summer. Let’s kick things off with September:

9/4: UK football crushes UL Monroe 45-7 in season opener

The passing game was officially back with Will Levis’s 350+ yard debut and a bunch of incredible catches from Wan’Dale Robinson in a beautiful September noon game to kick off the season. Great way to start the season and get the hype train rolling.

9/11: UK football out-duels Mizzou in SEC prime-time opener

This one was a fun one in Kroger Field, especially at night. With it all tied up in the 4th quarter 28-28, the ‘Cats drove downfield and Chris Rodriguez punched it in for the go-ahead score as they held on to win 35-28.

9/25: UK football holds off Gamecocks on the road

I couldn’t find a picture for this one, but it was definitely one of the grittier wins UK had to pull out. They won 16-10 behind relentless defense that is so often what saves them.

Other Memorable Moments:

9/7: Men’s Soccer beats #25 West Virginia 1-0 in 2OT

9/18: UK football beats Chattanooga 28-23 with key pick-six

September was definitely a great month for the football team, as they went 4-0 and 3-0 at home. What’s your favorite moment from September 2021?