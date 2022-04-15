High-scoring guard Antoine Davis contacted by UK

John Calipari continues to vet many of the top transfer options emerging this offseason, the latest being Detroit Mercy Titans star Antoine Davis.

According to Jeff Goodman, the Kentucky Wildcats are among the many schools who have reached out to Davis, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Set to be a fifth-year player in 2022-23, Davis averaged 23.9 points on 42.9% shooting (37.9% shooting from deep) this past season while adding 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists vs. 3.3 turnovers per game.

Detroit transfer Antoine Davis, who averaged 23.9 points per game this past season, has drawn interest from the following thus far:



Kansas

Kentucky

Memphis

Auburn

Maryland

Alabama

Purdue

Ohio St

LSU

Kansas St

Georgetown

Ga Tech

South Carolina

Cincinnati

Hofstra

Minnesota

UCF — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 15, 2022

There’s actually a connection to Davis in the form of Brad Calipari, who spent his final two seasons of college basketball at Detroit Mercy as a teammate of Davis. The younger Calipari is now a graduate assistant under John Calipari.

Kentucky was also scheduled to play Davis and the Titans during the 2020-21 season, but COVID-19 issues led to that game being nixed and never rescheduled.

There’s no question Davis is one of the best backcourt options to emerge in the portal this offseason. However, it’s going to be a tall task asking a guard who’s averaged 20.3 shots per game over his career to come into a situation like Kentucky where he’ll be asked to take significantly fewer shots.

Plus, Davis is a career 40.6% shooter from the field and 36.4% shooter from deep. The SEC is much tougher than the Horizon League, so it’s fair to wonder if he could make that transition and be efficient enough to make Kentucky a true Final Four contender.

Here are some highlights of Davis in action.

