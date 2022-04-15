Earnest Sanders to transfer

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Earnest Sanders has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. Sanders has since confirmed the news on Twitter.

A 3-star recruit in the class of 2020, Sanders spent the last two years in Lexington without recording any statistics. He came to Kentucky out of Beecher High School in Michigan while holding offers from Penn State, Michigan State, West Virginia, Iowa State, Purdue, Minnesota, and Indiana among others.

Heading into next season, the wide receiver room is going to be crazy deep, so there was bound to be at least one receiver hit the portal heading into the summer.

Best of luck to Sanders as he looks to continue his college career elsewhere!

Thank you Kentucky all love this way thank you fir taking a chance on me! — Earnest Sanders IV (@EarnestSanders_) April 15, 2022

