Gi’Bran Payne commits to Notre Dame

You can take a name off the recruiting board for the Kentucky Wildcats.

This evening, 2022 running back Gi’Bran Payne announced he will be taking his talent to South Bend (IN) to play for Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He took to Twitter to announce the news.

Payne committed to the Irish after taking visits to Kentucky and Notre Dame since his decommitment from Indiana in early March. He also held offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan Wolverines.

Payne is currently ranked as a 4-star prospect, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, and is considered a top-300 player in the class. He is also considered a top-25 running back in the class.

Kentucky’s involvement with Payne seemed to catch most off guard as the running-back room is quite full for this coming season. Not to mention JuTahn McClain, La’Vell Wright, and Michael Drennen are all slatted to be on the roster after this season as well.

However, the same can be said for most of his other offers as well, as Payne was a hot name on recruiting boards as teams look to fill up their rosters. Typically getting the first visit can help in the long run, but the Irish left a good impression on the talented running-back from Cincinnati.

Kentucky will now look to see who they lose to the transfer portal, while also using it to address some holes needed to be filled before fall camp.