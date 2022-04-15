Tanner Lemaster commits to Kentucky

It’s been a tick, but the Kentucky Wildcats are back on the board in the football class of 2023.

On Good Friday, 3-star tight end Tanner Lemaster announced his pledge to Mark Stoops’ program.

A 6-foot-6, 235-pound recruit out of Washington High School (OH), Lemaster is ranked 13th overall in the state of Ohio and 28th among tight ends in 2023. He commits to Kentucky while holding scholarship offers from the Tennessee Volunteers, Indiana Hoosiers, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Iowa State Cyclones among others.

Kentucky will enter the 2022 season with a deep group of tight ends, but Brenden Bates and Keaton Upshaw will be redshirt seniors likely playing their final year of college football. That’s why it’s important Kentucky adds at least one tight end in this class, and they’ve accomplished that with Lemaster.

The Wildcats now have five commitments in the 2023 class, including Lemaster, wide receiver Shamar Porter, athlete Kaden Moorman, offensive tackle Malachi Wood, and athlete Ty Bryant.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

