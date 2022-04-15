Friday Headlines: Dicky V Edition

Tell me the story of college basketball without Dick Vitale. You can’t. It’s simply impossible. He’s spent the last 43 years at ESPN and has given people decades of joy calling college basketball games. Vitale is an exceptional person and such an incredible ambassador for the game of basketball. On Thursday night, Vitale gave his followers more joy as he announced via Twitter that he has officially completed his cancer treatment. After seven long months, Vitale currently has “zero cancer” in his body.

It was RING THE BELL TIME ! Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently .I was inspired daily by the famous words of my late buddy Jimmy V “Don’t Give up DON’T EVER GIVE UP!” @amyuf @jksports @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/uRQEzjOug2 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

Last year he was diagnosed with Melanoma in August and Lymphoma in October. At 82 years old, being diagnosed with one form of cancer was scarry enough. But two?

Despite what life decided to throw at him, Vitale fought through his treatment and showed incredible perseverance. As he said in his tweet, “Don’t Give Up — DON’T EVER GIVE UP!”

Tweet of the Day

Headlines

