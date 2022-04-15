Leonard Miller down to 3 options; Kentucky included

2022 5-star forward Leonard Miller is down to three options, and he’s included the Kentucky Wildcats as one of them, per Joe Tipton of On3.

Miller is slated to visit Lexington this weekend, immediately after he will be visiting the Arizona Wildcats. Miller has also already visited the G-League facilities.

As of now, the pro route seems to be the leading option, but expect Kentucky to put the full-court press on Miller to join next season’s roster, especially with growing buzz that Shaedon Sharpe may not play a game for Kentucky after all.

While a commitment on the visit is unlikely, as he is visiting Arizona right after, this is the chance for John Calipari and co. to make a big splash with a HUGE late addition.

If Kentucky can pry Miller away from the G-League and Arizona, the light at the end of the tunnel well be getting larger and larger for the Kentucky Wildcats, especially if Oscar Tshiebwe makes his return.

