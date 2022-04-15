UCF leading scorer Darin Green has UK among transfer options

The Kentucky Wildcats are consistently a top program for those looking to transfer and take their game to the next level. All-AAC guard Darin Green told The Portal Report his list of top programs which includes UK.

Kentucky will have some competition if it wishes to pursue Green though. TPR listed the following as other teams that may compete with the Wildcats.

The list includes: Florida State, Texas, LSU, South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pitt, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Seton Hall, DePaul, Clemson, Nebraska, Miami, Alabama, and Virginia Tech.

The Wildcats may have to prepare for several players to leave. TyTy Washington is going to head to the NBA, while Sahvir Wheeler has yet to announce what’s next for him. The Cats are bringing in a 5-star combo guard in Cason Wallace who will more than likely start.

Green would be a solid addition for coach Calipari. The 6-foot-4 guard is a consistent threat, having scored double figures in all three years at Central Florida. Green’s best season was arguably as a freshman, shooting 52% from the field and 42% from three.

While those numbers did decline, Green took on a larger role in the offense.

Averaging just 1.6 assists per game this past season, Green isn’t a huge playmaker, more just a solid scoring threat, so that’s something for Calipari to consider as he has the nation’s second-best combo guard coming to Lexington as well.

It’ll be interesting how Calipari’s mindset towards transfers reflects in who he brings in.

UCF will miss Green, but he may find a new home in the SEC. We’ll just have to see if it’s a good fit with Kentucky.

