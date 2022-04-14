Another transfer big man has cut his list, and much like Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq, this list does not include the Kentucky Wildcats.

Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier, a 6-foot-7 forward, is down to four schools; Miami (FL), Georgetown, Florida State and Texas Tech.

Omier averaged 17.9 PPG and 12.2 rebounds per game last season and is the reigning Sun-Belt Player of the Year.

When Normier entered the transfer portal, the Kentucky staff was all-hands-on-deck for the talented big man.

With Omier officially cutting Kentucky from his list, a lot of the transfer big men that have been linked to Kentucky are slowly starting to cut the Wildcats from their list.

Earlier today, Utah Valley State big man Fardaws Aimaq, officially cut the Wildcats from his final list of five.

Now, this is potentially good news, as the list of big men that have been linked to Kentucky have distanced themselves since the rumors circling Lexington, and the national media, that reigning National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe, is likely to return to school for his senior year.

This could also mean there’s a good chance of one or both of Keion Brooks/Jacob Toppin returning for their senior seasons. Imagine having a frontcourt with a senior Brooks, a senior Toppin, and a senior Tshiebwe.

If Kentucky brings Tshiebwe back (looking very likely) then the frontcourt is already looking like one of the best in college hoops before we even know what Toppin and Brooks do, as you get the best player in college basketball back for his last ride in a college uniform. Not to mention Daimion Collins could be in for a major breakout in Year 2.

This news should only add to the growing optimism that Oscar Tshiebwe will be back in Lexington next season.