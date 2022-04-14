Fardaws Aimaq cuts Kentucky from list

The Kentucky Wildcats have been busy in the transfer portal so far this offseason reaching out to a number of potential players to bring in depending on who ends up leaving for either the NBA Draft or transfer.

Kentucky was one of the first schools to reach out to Utah Valley big man Fardaws Aimaq, when he entered the transfer portal last month. Aimaq later said that Kentucky was among the schools prioritizing him the most, so there was clearly a lot of interest from John Calipari and co.

Aimaq was the second-best rebounder in college basketball last season, behind only Oscar Tshiebwe, but he’s cut Kentucky from his final list, now focusing on Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech, and Texas.

A potential reason for Aimaq to cut Kentucky from his list could be that Calipari wants Morehead State transfer Johni Broome if Tshiebwe does not return.

Earlier this week, Broome announced his top eight, and it included Gonzaga, Duke, Louisville, Florida, Houston, Memphis, Auburn, and Kentucky. He also reportedly wants to visit Kentucky.

However, this development could also be a great sign that Tshiebwe will be returning for another season in Lexington.

On Monday, Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio stated that he is very confident Tshiebwe will be wearing the blue and white again next season.

In addition, basketball guru Andrew Slater strongly hinted at Tshiebwe returning for another season.

It would be great for next year’s team if the reigning National Player of the Year was taking the floor again. Hopefully, we get that great news soon enough.