Wan’Dale Robinson cracks Todd McShay’s All-Satellite Team

Last year, after his transfer from Nebraska, the Kentucky Wildcats were graced with an all-time receiving season from Wan’Dale Robinson.

The star wideout is poised to be among the best playmakers in the 2022 NFL Draft, and that’s why he was among the seven players to crack Todd McShay’s All-Satellite Team.

ESPN’s draft analyst broke down the top playmakers, one of which was Robinson. Here are a few excerpts of what McShay wrote.

“Another 5-foot-8, sub-180-pound prospect, Robinson is a versatile slot receiver whose twitchiness and suddenness stand out on tape. He can reach top speed in a split-second after making a cut. It’s wild to watch. And every time he touches the ball, the game seems to speed up.... I think Robinson could be a valuable No. 3 receiver in the NFL, and I currently have him ranked at No. 72 overall (WR11),” McShay wrote.

Having spent just one season in Lexington, Robinson had a team-high 104 receptions and totaled 1,334 receiving yards. Both of those were single-season school records, so his dynamic nature was clearly on display.

The Frankfort native also became is the sixth player in SEC history to catch at least 100 passes in a season.

Robinson also chipped in seven carries for 111 yards, pushing his yards from scrimmage to 1,445, an impressive amount. He’s certainly that good and, as McShay noted, should be able to be a quality third-string receiver immediately upon entering the league.