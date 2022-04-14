Thursday Headlines: AJ Johnson Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats have been among college basketball’s blue bloods for decades, and that continued excellence has been sought after by many programs and recruits throughout the year.

One player that’s been keeping an eye on the Wildcats is 4-star Class of 2023 point guard AJ Johnson.

Johnson is from Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California. He’s the 17th-ranked point guard in his class and is just on the brink of being a top-100 player.

Johnson is getting looks from high-profile Division 1 programs like Creighton and Arizona State; however, it seems like a dream for him if Kentucky would reach out.

Having recently talked to Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim, Johnson made it clear that Kentucky would likely sit atop his list of schools if it were to give him a call.

“Kentucky for sure (is my dream school). When I was younger, I was a crazy fan of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I just really like him a lot, so I always wanted to rep Kentucky. That still would be one of the schools I’d want to go to, but when I was younger, that’s where I really wanted to go,” Johnson said.

When Pilgrim continued on that point on what Johnson likes about Kentucky, he went on to mention the coaching and popularity that’s been built in Lexington.

Tweet of the Day

"Surely you can't be serious."



“I am serious. And don't call me Shirley." pic.twitter.com/641rGdLkok — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) April 13, 2022

Classic!

Your Headlines

Dontaie Allen to Western Kentucky is a win-win for everyone

Calipari called him an “incredible teammate” when he put his name into the transfer portal but numerous times he criticized his defense. Others wanted to point out that Allen may not have fully committed himself to UK this year after Calipari obviously never fully committed to Allen.

Kellan Grady Reflects on Kentucky Basketball Highs and Lows

Kellan Grady shared his favorite memories from his single season at UK and diagnosed what went wrong for Kentucky late in the year.

Kyndal Knight Named SEC Co-Diver of the Year

After an outstanding senior season on the boards, Kentucky diver Kyndal Knight has been named the Southeastern Conference Female Co-Diver of the Year.

Kentucky signee Chris Livingston signs with Klutch Sports

Livingston, who signed with UK in November, is the Wildcats' highest-ranked member of its 2022 class, ranking No. 7 overall according to the 247 Sports Composite.

5-star forward Ron Holland talks UCLA, Kentucky

Ron Holland discusses his relationship with UCLA, as well as his upcoming visit to the Bruins. He would also like to hear from Kentucky. “I don’t know if Kentucky is interested in me, but if so, then I’d like to hear something from them.”

Kentucky WBB commit Kennedy Cambridge signs NLI

Cambridge is a 5-foot-8 guard considered a 4-star prospect by ESPN and the No. 52 overall recruit in her class by All-Star Girls Basketball Report.

Wade Phillips, Jim Haslett, Bob Stoops among eight XFL coaching hires

Wade Phillips, Jim Haslett, Bob Stoops, Terrell Buckley, Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht have all finalized deals to serve as head coaches in the XFL.

QB Derek Carr agrees to three-year, $121.5M contract extension with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year extension with quarterback Derek Carr worth $121.5 million. The extension runs through the 2025 season and includes a no-trade clause.

Treash: A look at the former five-star recruits in the 2022 NFL Draft | NFL Draft

A look at the five-star recruits from the 2019 and 2018 recruiting cycles who will be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr.

JT Daniels transferring to play college football at West Virginia following stints at USC, Georgia

After playing for USC and Georgia since 2018, quarterback JT Daniels will be suiting up for his third collegiate program next season after opting to transfer to West Virginia, he told ESPN.

North Carolina Tar Heels' Armando Bacot returning for senior college basketball season

UNC center Armando Bacot, who averaged 16.1 points and 13.1 rebounds and also became the first player in NCAA tournament history to have six double-doubles, is returning to the Tar Heels for his senior season.