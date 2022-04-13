Coveted transfer Antonio Reeves to visit UK this week

A big recruiting weekend is on deck for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball program.

In addition to 5-star star high school recruit Leonard Miller taking a visit to Lexington this weekend, UK will also host one of this cycle’s top college transfers in Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves.

The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker broke the news.

Huge recruiting weekend for Kentucky. The Cats will host Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves (a 20 ppg bucket) and 6-foot-10 Canadian wing Leonard Miller, a late bloomer now ranked No. 11 overall in the Class of 2022 by On3. Both would be terrific additions. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 13, 2022

Reeves has already taken a visit to Nebraska while also drawing interest from North Carolina, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Alabama, Wisconsin, LSU, BYU, Memphis, Missouri and UConn among others.

As a junior this past season, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound Reeves averaged 20.1 points, 3.5 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field, including 39% from deep. Arguably his best performance was going for 25 points (9/19 shooting) with four assists and four rebounds in an 89-85 road loss to a top-25 Wisconsin team.

UK already has a connection to Reeves in his former AAU program, Mac Irvin Fire, which was previously coached by Ron ‘Chin’ Coleman, so you have to like their chances here if Reeves is indeed a take for John Calipari.

With UK set to lose Shaedon Sharpe in addition to Kellan Grady, Davion Mintz and TyTy Washington, there’s going to be a major need in the backcourt, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a better available candidate than Reeves, so I’d venture to guess he’s a take right now.

Check out some highlights of one of his best games this past season against Valparaiso.

