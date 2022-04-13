Leonard Miller to visit UK this week; update on Robert Dillingham

A name that all of Big Blue Nation has become familiar with over the last few months is Leonard Miller.

The 6-foot-10 forward out of Ontario, has seen his stock rise over the last few months, with college programs and professional options all fighting to land his commitment.

Travis Graf of Rivals spoke with Leonard this week, and it seems Kentucky is right in the thick of things at this point, especially with news that the 5-star recruit will visit Lexington this weekend.

Five-star forward Leonard Miller will be visiting Kentucky this weekend, he tells @RivalsHoops.



Currently on his way for a visit to the G-League. @CoachDavidSisk @RowlandRIVALS @Cassidy_Rob pic.twitter.com/l0HToHAqod — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) April 13, 2022

Here is what Miller had to say about Kentucky.

“That’s been a dream school of mine since I’ve been growing up. I like the culture that they have and what they bring to the table. They have a record of producing and having good results with their guys. Just the whole gig in general, I like it.”

Skipping college for the pro route is believed to be the likeliest scenario right now, but getting Miller on campus is always a good sign of the door at least being open.

Miller is currently ranked 11th nationally by On3.

Another name the BBN is familiar with is class of 2023 point guard Robert Dillingham.

At one point, it seemed to be a lock that the 5-star guard would commit to the Cats, but he ultimately chose NC State.

After a recent decommitment from the Wolfpack, Kentucky is getting right back in the mix.

Dillingham spoke with Travis Branham of 247 Sports and mentioned that Kentucky is involved with him once again.

“Really just talking to coach Chin [Coleman] and coach Cal saying really the same thing the first time before I committed,” Dillingham said. “Same conversations, they want me, they want me to play there, they want to be one of the best in the 2023 class, so it’s definitely an option. I think it’s a great program. A lot of players go one-and-done, a lot of superstars go there. It’s a great program, obviously.”

The Cats were close to landing a commitment from him before; will they be able to this time around?

Dillingham is currently ranked as a top-10 prospect in the class of 2023 by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. They also list him as the No. 1 point guard in the class.

