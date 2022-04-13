Dontaie Allen to Western Kentucky

Dontaie Allen has found his next home.

After entering the transfer portal shortly after this past season ended, the former Kentucky Wildcats guard has now committed to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The 2019 Mr. Basketball award winner from Pendleton County spent three seasons in Lexington before entering the portal in March.

Your playing small does not serve the World ‼️ #committed pic.twitter.com/yxA1SC8ZS1 — Dontaie A11en (@dontaieallen11) April 13, 2022

This past season, Allen averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds while playing 6.4 minutes per game in 19 appearances.

During the 2020-21 season, Allen played in 22 games and averaged 5.4 points and 1.6 boards in 14 minutes per game. That included a pair of 23-point performances against Mississippi State.

Best of luck to Allen as he now begins a new journey in Bowling Green, less than three hours away from Lexington. You can be sure there will be Wildcat fans rocking Kentucky blue at E.A. Diddle Arena to support Allen.

