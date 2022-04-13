Wednesday Headlines: NBA Playoffs Edition

Tuesday night tipped off the NBA Playoffs’ play-in games. With just under two months of NBA playoff action ready to unfold, there are several Kentucky Wildcats that will be participating.

With Cavs guard Rajon Rondo losing to Brooklyn in Tuesday’s opener, they’ll look to play the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets (who face off tonight). Kevin Knox is averaging just three points per game for the Hawks and most likely won’t see much action tonight.

While the same goes for Hornets center Nick Richards, PJ Washington could heavily impact his team’s chances of winning, as he’s averaging 10 & 5 with 28 games started at PF.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are back in the playoffs for the second time in Karl-Anthony Towns’ career after beating the Los Angeles Clippers. Towns struggled with foul trouble, and BJ Boston was a healthy scratch.

Up next, the Clippers look to extend their season when they host the San Antonio-New Orleans winner on Friday night. The Wolves begin their seven-game series with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs and Keldon Johnson face off tonight with the New Orleans Pelicans in the other Western Conference play-in game. Johnson averaged 17 points per game in 74 starts this season.

For the teams that have already secured their seeds, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers begin their postseason on Saturday vs. Toronto. He’s put together quite the breakout season for the 76ers and will play alongside All-NBA guard James Harden in the team’s quest for an NBA Finals berth.

NBA veteran Brandon Knight has found himself safely in the playoffs with the Dallas Mavericks as they are set to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday. He averaged just over six points per game at the backup combo guard spot this year.

While Jamal Murray is out for the Denver Nuggets, backup center Demarcus Cousins finds himself in position to help another team make a deep playoff run. While All-NBA big man Nikola Jokić will dominate the minutes, Cousins should still have opportunities to contribute.

As for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, they each earned the top-seed in their respective conferences and were led by at least one former Kentucky Wildcat.

For Miami, it’s likely first team all-defense Bam Adebayo, rising star shooting guard Tyler Herro and Mychal Mulder.

Out West, it’s MVP candidate Devin Booker. Both teams have made an NBA Finals appearance in the last two seasons and will be ready to make another run this spring.

