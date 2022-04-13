Where Kentucky players stand in 7-round NFL mock drafts

We are just 17 days away from the April 28th NFL Draft with the NFL combine and Pro Day are now complete.

We are officially on the final days of preparation for the Kentucky Wildcats’ draft hopefuls as they hope to hear their names called in Las Vegas. Now that all pre-draft workouts are completed, where do the Kentucky players stand in the latest projections?

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his latest seven-round mock draft, and he has six Kentucky players getting drafted.

Darian Kinnard is the first Cat to come off the board as Reid has him in the 3rd round as the No. 72 overall pick going to the Seattle Seahawks.

Kinnard lined up as a tackle at Kentucky, and most mock drafts list him as a guard. However, Reid believes that he can play tackle at the professional level as well.

“The Seahawks could use help at offensive tackle, and the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Kinnard is a perfect fit in the team’s downhill running scheme. There are mixed opinions in the NFL on his best position — he could move inside to guard — but he is extremely strong at the point of attack.”

Josh Paschal isn’t too far behind as he is projected to be the No. 77 overall pick heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Reid noted that he likes the potential fit of Paschal in the Vikings’ new 3-4 defense.

“Paschal’s versatility as a base end in a 3-4 defense makes him an ideal prospect in Minnesota’s new scheme. His lower-half strength, hand maturity and penetrating ability could make him an early contributor in Ed Donatell’s defense.”

Wan’Dale Robinson is the third Kentucky player projected to be picked in the third round as he goes No. 83 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Luke Fortner is the next Cat to come off the board as he is projected to be a fourth-round pick going No. 112 overall to the New York Giants. Yusuf Corker comes off the board in the fifth round as the No. 152 overall pick heading to the Denver Broncos.

Marquan McCall is the sixth and final Cat selected in this mock draft as he is projected to be a seventh-round pick going No. 247 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has seven Cats getting selected in the draft in his latest update as he has Dare Rosenthal getting selected, unlike ESPN’s mock draft.

Here is how he has the Kentucky players projected.

Darian Kinnard: 2nd Round – No. 52 overall (No. 3 OG)

2nd Round – No. 52 overall (No. 3 OG) Josh Paschal: 3rd Round – No. 83 overall (No. 15 EDGE)

3rd Round – No. 83 overall (No. 15 EDGE) Luke Fortner: 3rd Round – No. 75 overall (No. 5 C)

3rd Round – No. 75 overall (No. 5 C) Wan’Dale Robinson: 3rd-4th Round (No. 14 WR)

3rd-4th Round (No. 14 WR) Yusuf Corker: 5th Round (No. 14 S)

5th Round (No. 14 S) Dare Rosenthal: 5th Round (No. 15 OT)

5th Round (No. 15 OT) Marquan McCall: 6th-7th Round (No. 18 DL)

It is looking like it is going to be yet another positive draft night for the former Kentucky stars.