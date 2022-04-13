Kentucky offers Amier Ali

Recruiting never stops.

With the AAU season just kicking off, the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff was around the country checking out players, to round out their big boards for the upcoming recruiting classes.

There is a new name to add to the list for the Class of 2024 as four-star forward, Amier Ali, received an offer from Kentucky last night. His father took to Twitter to announce the breaking news.

Shorty after, the Kansas Jayhawks extended a scholarship offer to Ali as well.

Congrats son we are very happy for you keep out working them Amier! pic.twitter.com/gvHanzWilE — Mohamed ali (@Mohamed50726097) April 11, 2022

Ali, a 6-foot-8 and 175-pound small forward out of Montverde Academy (FL), also holds offers from LSU, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Originally from Plano (TX), he also mentioned to Jamie Shaw (now with On3) back in November that he was hearing a lot from Texas as well.

Known for his length and athleticism, Ali has also started to show his scoring ability throughout his sophomore season. With the length, he also projects to be a solid defender at the collegiate level and should continue to grow on that end of the floor throughout the remainder of his high school career.

This recruitment is obviously very early, but he does possess some traits that could make him a player that flies the rankings as his high school career plays out.

Ali is currently ranked as a 4-star player according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. They also list him as the No. 42 player in the country.

Check out some of his highlights below!

