Johni Broome trims list; includes Kentucky

One of the top transfers on the market has included the Kentucky Wildcats in his first initial list of schools. Johni Broome, the talented big man transfer from Morehead State, has made his first list and has trimmed it to eight, per On3 Sports.

Morehead State transfer Johni Broome, one of the best available transfers, tells @On3sports he’s down to eight schools.



Averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks this season.



Among the schools are the Kentucky Wildcats, Duke, Gonzaga, Louisville, Florida, Houston, Auburn, and Memphis.

Broome entered the portal last week, and Kentucky made contact with him within a day. Broome averaged 16.8 PPG and 10.5 rebounds per game last season for Preston Spradlin’s Eagles. He also added 131 blocks. It is also worth mentioning that Broome did enter his name into the NBA Draft process, but did so without hiring an agent, and he is not expected to stay in the draft.

Broome already has an official visit to Auburn scheduled, so that leaves four remaining. Just speculating, I would say Kentucky is one of the favorites to land a visit from Broome along with Florida, as Broome is a Tampa (FL) native.

However, with Oscar Tshiebwe rumors swirling that the reigning NPOY may be leaning towards coming back to school, that could leave a crowded 5 spot on the Kentucky roster for next season.

Jacob Toppin entered his name into the draft process on Tuesday afternoon, but did so without hiring an agent and retaining his collegiate eligibility, and is expected back in Lexington next season.

Either way, Broome would be a MASSIVE get for the Wildcats.

