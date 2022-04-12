Jacob Toppin to test NBA waters

Kentucky Wildcats junior forward Jacob Toppin will submit his name for the 2022 NBA Draft and go through the NBA’s evaluation process, he announced Tuesday.

Toppin will not hire an agent at this time, although he can sign with an NCAA-certified agent, receive feedback and still return to school.

“First I would like to thank God for all of my blessings,” Toppin said in his announcement. “I would also like to thank all the people who have been a part of my journey: my family, coaches, teammates, trainers and teachers. Big Blue Nation, the best fans in the world, thank you for all the support. I love you all! After discussing my future plans with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft. Throughout this process, I will be keeping my eligibility.”

Players can submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA and participate – if invited – in the NBA Draft Combine, which takes place May 16-22. The deadline to return to school is June 1.

This past season, Toppin averaged 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He set career bests in field-goal percentage (.556), 3-point field-goal percentage (.400), assists (32), blocks (16) and points (179).

“I think Jacob is making a good decision for him and his family by using the resources that the NCAA allows. I’m in full support of Jacob’s desire to explore his options,” head coach John Calipari said in a press release. “Jacob is as athletic as any player who I’ve coached and has really begun to come into his own on the court. He has all of the tools to be successful in this game, but his willingness to share and be a great teammate is a difference maker.”

