Tuesday Headlines: Ian Jackson Edition

It is never too early to start looking ahead to future recruiting classes for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Looking at the 2024 class, five-star guard Ian Jackson is currently ranked as the No. 2 overall player and the No. 1 ranked shooting guard, according to 247 Sports’ Composite.

Over the weekend, the 6-foot-5 guard from Bronx, NY participated in the Adidas 3SSB circuit in Noblesville, Indiana and proved his reputation as a high-level defender and showed that he is also gifted offensively with his ability to get to the rim and finish through contact. He is also gaining confidence as a shooter.

In an interview with Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio, the Cardinal Hayes High School product talked about the pride he takes in his defense.

“My shot-making, my leadership, how I defend,” Jackson said. “That’s definitely something I take pride in, my defense. I don’t think everyone does that. It’s something I definitely do; I take pride on defense. I really like to score, but defense is something not everyone can do.”

Looking at the recruiting side of things, Jackson has already received scholarship offers from Seton Hall, UConn, Nebraska, St. John’s, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.

Now that the Live Period has started, Jackson is starting to hear from the blue bloods of college basketball.

“It’s going great, a lot of schools reaching out,” Jackson said. “Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, they’re all reaching out to me and talking to me a little bit. It’s going good right now.”

However, there is one program that Jackson has singled out as his “dream school” growing up, the Kentucky Wildcats. The 5-star doubled down on his interest in UK over the weekend.

“It’s a team I’ve always watched since I was a kid,” Jackson said. “Coach John Calipari is someone I’ve always wanted to play for and someone I’ve always looked at as a great coach over the years I’ve been watching basketball.”

Jackson is planning a visit to Kentucky soon after the Live Period is over.

You can check out everything Jackson had to say here.

