Updated transfer portal options for Kentucky

There has been little movement on the roster front as the Kentucky Wildcats gear up for the offseason. One of the biggest recruiting options for John Calipari is now the transfer portal.

Each day it feels like there is a new player to add to the big board of transfer players the Cats are looking into, but there hasn’t been much reported outside of the initial contact.

Why is that?

Ultimately, it comes down to the fact the current staff needs to hear decisions of what players plan on returning next season. They get those answers, and they can start to fill the gaps with players in the portal.

With all the names out there, let's take a quick look at the transfer portal player rankings by ESPN.

3. Johni Broome- Morehead State (16.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, & 3.9 BPG last season)

4. Torched Omier- Arkansas State (17.9 PPG on 63% shooting & 12.2 RPG last season)

9. Terrance Shannon Jr.- Texas Tech (10.4 PPG on 38% shooting from three last season)

10. Fardaws Aimaq- Utah Valley (18.9 PPG & 13.6 RPG last season)

14. Courtney Ramey- Texas (9.4 PPG on 35% shooting from three last season)

20. Antonio Reeves- Illinois State (20.1 PPG on 39% from three & 3.5 rebounds last season)

30. Xavier Pinson- LSU (9.8 PPG & 4.8 assists last season)

Kentucky also reached out to Kenneth Lofton Jr. of Louisiana Tech, who entered the portal after these ranking were released. Lofton was impressive at Louisiana Tech last season as he averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 boards last season. With his addition one could guess that he would slide into at least a top-25 spot in the transfer portal players rankings. Lofton is also weighting his NBA options, while being in the portal.

For Kentucky players that entered the portal Bryce Hopkins came in at No. 45, and Dontaie Allen did not make the top-100 players but is listed just outside.

