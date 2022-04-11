Monday Headlines: Kentucky’s New Offense

After Kentucky’s men’s and women’s basketball teams saw early exits from the NCAA Tournament, there was already an urgency for football season to arrive. Following Saturday’s Spring Game, fans are even more excited about the offense Kentucky will put on the field.

When the Wildcats lost offensive Liam Coen to the NFL, there was concern for what exactly head coach Mark Stoops had in mind as a transition at signal caller. It appears Stoops, as he has done a great job with so far at Kentucky, made the right hire in Rich Scangarello.

The 49-year-old OC has 25 years of experience and has immediately gelled with quarterback Will Levis. The second-year Wildcat will have some weapons returning for another season but is also working on building chemistry with some new offensive pieces. One of those new faces — Dane Key — caught a touchdown in Saturday’s scrimmage and will provide an immediate impact for a Wildcats’ offense that lost Wan’Dale Robinson to the NFL Draft.

Kentucky appears to be fairly deep at multiple positions — including tight end — with Levis being arguably the best quarterback the Wildcats have had since the great Tim Couch. The Southeastern Conference has historically been known for the NFL-level defenses they put on the field. But with the offensive part of football becoming the trend in today’s game, Kentucky should be right in the mix when fall arrives. If that ends up being true, Levis and Scangarello will be amongst the main reasons why the Wildcats are performing at a high level.

Tweet of the Day

Collin Morikawa sees McIlroy's chip in and answers with his own. #themasters pic.twitter.com/jGiEEdR1Gu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

Incredible moment.

Headlines

ESPN analysts heap praise on Howard before draft - Vaught’s Views

Will she go first overall?

UK Softball sweeps Ole Miss doubleheader - Kentucky Sports Radio

West KY native Emmy Blane cranks her first SEC homer.

Cason Wallace says pressure will not bother him - Vaught’s Views

He’s going to be a star at Kentucky.

Scheffler backs up No. 1 ranking, wins Masters - ESPN

Pretty awesome way to win your first major.

Photos from Kentucky’s Blue-White Spring Game - Vaught’s Views

Great action shots from Vicki Graff.

Woods thankful after completing Masters comeback - ESPN

Such an incredible story that he made the cut.

Woods tells SkySports he’ll play Open Championship - USA Today

And possibly the PGA Championship.

McIlroy matches lowest final round in Masters history - ESPN

Have to be happy for him.