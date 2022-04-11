Reed Sheppard shines at Adidas 3SSB; wants to play with DJ Wagner and Matas Buzelis

There is no doubt that Kentucky Wildcats commit Reed Sheppard is one of the best players in the 2023 class.

Sheppard played in the season-opening Adidas 3SSB event in Noblesville (IN) this weekend playing with and against some of the best players in the country.

We have seen Sheppard dominate the 13th region, and he continued to impress against the nation’s best players.

On Friday night, Sheppard scored 9 points in an all-around effort. On Saturday, he followed that performance with a 13-point outing to start the day. That night, Sheppard poured in a 28-point performance in a triple overtime loss.

Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio was in attendance and noted that when Sheppard was hitting his shots, he looked to score. When shots were falling for his teammates, he looked to get them the ball in positions for them to score.

Pilgrim spoke with Sheppard after his impressive showing and Sheppard enjoyed playing well on a national stage in front of dozens of college coaches.

“It’s awesome. The environment is crazy, you walk in, and you have all kinds of college coaches here,” Sheppard said. “This year is even more special because all through last year, you were talking to these coaches. Now you come here and see them, and it’s pretty cool.”

As for the 2023 class, Sheppard is currently the only Kentucky commit, but he hopes that will change soon. Sheppard told Pilgrim that he is interested in playing with five-star prospects DJ Wagner and Matas Buzelis.

“I would like for them both to be at Kentucky,” he said. “I think they’d have special careers here.”

Wagner is currently ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports. Buzelis is another top 10 player as he is the No. 10 overall prospect and the No. 4 overall small forward.

