CJ Fredrick talks playing with Luka Garza and Oscar Tshiebwe

For the second time in Kentucky basketball history, the Wildcats have a National Player of the Year award winner, as Oscar Tshiebwe joins Anthony Davis as the only two players to earn that honor.

Oscar finished the season averaging 17.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.6 blocks, and 1.1 assists per game. He was the dominant force in college basketball all season.

One current Kentucky player has a unique experience of playing with two of college basketballs elite big men in recent years.

CJ Fredrick got to play with Luka Garza, last year’s National Player of the Year, with the Iowa Hawkeyes, meaning he had the opportunity to play with each of the last two players to win the award.

In an interview with Zach Schumaker, Fredrick talked about playing with each and their differences on the court.

“It's crazy, I’m so bless I was able to play with Luka, now I’m playing with another candidate for National Player of the Year in Oscar.”

However, he acknowledged that the two player’s games are different from one another.

“You’re right they are so different, Luka’s game offensively is so polished. He’s got so much stuff to his game offensively,” Fredrick noted. “Oscar is more of a beast, high motor, rebound, finisher, so they are different in that aspect.”

Despite their differences in play style, Fredrick said they are similar in their work ethic and love for the game.

“They’re both relentless, hard workers, and they play with so much passion and love for the game.”

After playing with the past two National Players of the Year, CJ Fredrick says Oscar Tshiebwe and Luka Garza's games "are so different...but they're both relentless, hard workers and they play with so much love for the game."@cj_fredrick @HawkeyeReport @marcum89 @ChrisFisher247 pic.twitter.com/UmFg6ZT5fN — Zach “ ” Schumaker (@_SchuZ_) April 2, 2022

