Aaron Bradshaw offered by Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff just issued a major scholarship offer in the class of 2023.

On Sunday, 7-foot center Aaron Bradshaw announced an offer from Kentucky.

Kentucky fans may find this name familiar, as Bradshaw is an AAU and high school teammate of No. 1 overall recruit DJ Wagner. Both play at Camden High School in New Jersey and are currently teaming up with NJ Scholars on the AAU circuit.

Current Wildcat Lance Ware also played at Camden High School.

Blessed to receive a offer from university of Kentucky pic.twitter.com/PLSmwSP4yG — aaron bradshaw (@bradshawaaron25) April 10, 2022

The 210-pound Bradshaw holds additional offers from LSU, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Maryland, Nebraska, Miami, Texas A&M, and Seton Hall among others. He is ranked 22nd overall and the second-best center via 247 Sports Composite.

Back in January, Bradshaw and the Camden basketball team took part in the Hoophall Classic, where he spoke with Zack Geoghegan of KSR about Kentucky’s interest, most notably from assistant coach Orlando Antigua.

“His message has been keep working hard, keep doing what you’re doing because he’s been watching me and my growth,” Bradshaw said.

It will be interesting to see how this recruitment plays out alongside Wagner, as it now appears John Calipari wants both to rock Kentucky blue in college. The Wildcats’ lone 2023 pledge right now is 5-star guard Reed Sheppard.

Check out some of Bradshaw’s highlights below.

