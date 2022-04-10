Highly-touted transfer Kenneth Lofton Jr. contacted by Kentucky

Over the past few seasons, the Kentucky Wildcats have been able to get highly-impactful players from the transfer portal.

Players like Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady, Jacob Toppin, Davion Mintz and Sahvir Wheeler transferred to Kentucky and immediately became impact players.

This offseason, Kentucky will undoubtedly be an option for top transfers yet again.

There are numerous talents in the portal with Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. having most recently entered it. He’s expected to be one of the most sought-after players available, and Kentucky has already shown interest, per Jon Rothstein.

Louisiana Tech transfer Kenneth Lofton Jr. is training in Phoenix for the 2022 NBA Draft, per his father.



He is also receiving interest from the following programs:



Houston

Texas

Kentucky

Auburn

LSU

Texas A&M

Tulsa

Memphis

USC

UC Santa Barbara

K State

Gonzaga

Ole Miss

— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 10, 2022

Lofton averaged 16.5 points per game during his sophomore season, improving upon 12.2 per game as a freshman. He shot 54% from the field with 10.5 boards per game as well while earning First Team All-Conference USA honors as well.

Given Kentucky doesn’t quite know what the future holds for National Player of the Year Tshiebwe, as well as starting forward Keion Brooks Jr., it’s smart to at least look into what Lofton could bring to Lexington’s blue-blood program.

Lofton has also tested the waters of the NBA Draft but isn’t expected to be drafted. With how Kentucky prepares potential draft picks, perhaps Lofton could reach his NBA goals with a stint in Lexington.

