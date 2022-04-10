Sunday Headlines: Recruiting the EYBL Edition

Happy Sunday, BBN. Hopefully the final day of your weekend goes well. It looks to (finally) beautiful day around here. It’s been a while since we have seen some consistent sun.

The Kentucky Wildcats basketball coaching staff is in Orlando, where it’s seemingly always sunny, to recruit some of the nation’s best high school basketball talent. DJ Wagner, KJ Evans, and Justin Edwards are at the top of the watch list.

John Calipari and Jai Lucas courtside for 2023 No. 1 prospect DJ Wagner pic.twitter.com/WZlVd9TMEc — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) April 9, 2022

Calipari wants to make a big splash in 2023 and getting DJ Wagner would be the biggest splash. With John Scheyer getting just about anybody he wants to go to Duke right now. Calipari is playing catch up to a first time head coach and that’s not something that was expected.

Tweets of the Day

DJ Wagner scored 18 points, w/ four assists and four boards in NJ Scholars double digit win over BABC in Orlando this afternoon. Calipari and Louisville coaches courtside to see him. Electrifying guard said he's hearing from Kentucky and Auburn often lately@AdamZagoria — Zach Smart (@ZSmart914) April 10, 2022

Rob Cassidy from CBS told us on Friday that the bond between Calipari and DJ’s father is rock solid. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Headlines

Justin Edwards shines in front of Calipari and more notes from EYBL | Cats Pause- Calipari and Jai Lucas have been everywhere this weekend.

Mark Stoops pleased with spring game | Cats Illustrated- Mark Stoops was very happy with his players and his new staff members. The play calling was very vanilla but that is to expected in these games.

UK baseball gets hammered by Aggies | UK Athletics- The Cats fall 17-3 in College Station. Ouch.

Abby Steiner gets record times in the 100 m and the 200 m at LSU | UK Athletics- She ran the fifth fastest 100 m dash and the fastest 200 m dash in collegiate sports history.

Cason Wallace will not be bothered by pressure | Vaught’s Views- That’s a good thing because the 2022/2023 team will have a great deal of pressure and expectations with the way the 2022 team went out of the tournament.

5 takeaways from UK football Spring Game | SDS- Love hearing that wide receivers Tayvion Robinson and Dane Key made impactful debuts.

Masters tee times and pairings | CBS- It’s a two-man race and Tiger Woods isn’t really in contention. But his presence on the course today will have an impact on TV ratings.

Homicide investigation is open after death of Dwayne Haskins | USA Today- The former Steelers QB was crossing the street at about 6:47 AM and was hit by a dump truck causing his death. It’s a tragedy and, right now, there aren’t many answers as to what happened.

Reds lose close one 2-1 to end series in Atlanta | Red Reporter- The Reds lose the series 2-1 after an opening series win. To their credit, they kept it close with the defending World Series champs all weekend.

NBA standings and scenarios as Playoffs approach | Sporting News- It’s coming down to the wire for some of the teams left in contention.