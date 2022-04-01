Oscar Tshiebwe and John Calipari talk NBA decision

Oscar Tshiebwe did what hasn’t been done in 42 years.

The recently-announced AP National Player of the Year had an absolutely incredible season. Tshiebwe averaged 15.2 rebounds per game to go along with 17.4 points in 34 games, all starts.

Tshiebwe transformed the Cats, a team that has typically relied heavily on guards to carry the team recently. He changed how Kentucky played with his dominance, shooting a career-high 60.6% from the field.

The Cats would welcome the NPOY back if that’s what he opted for, but after Andy Katz asked about his potential to return, fans were left with as many answers as questions.

However, Hall of Fame coach John Calipari did talk about Tshiebwe’s potential return.

“He knows I’m for him.... If he chooses to leave, I’ll be sad because I’d like to coach him another year. But, I’ll be happy for him. If he chooses to come back, our whole thing, let’s win a national title,” Calipari said.

Here is what Tshiebwe had to say.

“I trust coach. He has done it better than anybody I know. We just finished the season, and we’re going through a lot, and I’m just taking my time, praying to God, talking to coach. God is going to come up with a decision, and coach is going to help me the best he can. I have not made a decision yet.”

The full interview, which is about 5 minutes long, is below.

