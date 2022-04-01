Top JUCO player Sean East has Wildcats in final 6

The Kentucky Wildcats may be losing several key players during the offseason. The one that’s almost guaranteed to not be on the roster is TyTy Washington, the 5-star phenom that’ll undoubtedly be a first-round pick.

In order to retool their roster and add much-needed depth, the Wildcats will likely venture to the transfer portal, where big names like Terrence Shannon Jr. and Nigel Pack will be searching for their next college basketball home.

One under-the-radar prospect that has included Kentucky in his top-six programs is Junior College Player of the Year Sean East.

East currently plays for John A. Logan College and has BYU, Clemson, Missouri, Oregon, and South Florida as his other top options.

East announced his final six programs Friday on Twitter.

East was an NJCAA First Team All-American, averaging 20.9 points and 5.7 assists per game. He also had six 30-point games, so East clearly has a knack for scoring.

Per 247 Sports’ CatsPause, East has “already taken official visits to Missouri and BYU and is scheduled to visit South Florida next weekend.” Kentucky is certainly the most high-profile program East has among his finalists, but it’s unclear how much interest John Calipari is actually showing.

With a 5-star combo guard also already committed, East may not get quite the minutes he would want in Kentucky. Nonetheless, East’s ability to score would be a welcome addition for a team that struggled shooting for a chunk of last season.

In 2015, the Wildcats added Mychal Mulder from the JUCO field, and he averaged 10.6 minutes per game, a decent example of what East could be in store for at a program like Kentucky. Mulder is still in the NBA, so that’s a positive for East’s long-term potential if he joins the Cats.

