All 32 NFL teams attend Kentucky Pro Day

Friday was a big day for the Kentucky Wildcats football program, as they hosted their annual pro-day.

With the NFL Draft just less than a month away, scouts are looking to nail down their NFL Draft board to help fill out their roster for next season.

According to Vince Marrow, all 32 teams were present at Nutter Fieldhouse on Friday.

When you have multiple draft pics you get all 32 teams here to watch our guys. Recruit and Develop Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) April 1, 2022

Eleven former players participated in the event Friday morning including Josh Ali, Wan’Dale Robinson, Yusuf Corker, Darrian Kinnard, Luke Fortner, Marquan McCall, Quandre Mosely, Josh Paschal, Dare Rosenthal, Justin Rigg, and Terry Wilson.

Over the last several seasons, Kentucky has started to see more success in the draft, and it is paying off in recruiting. When it pays off in recruiting, it typically means more draft selections to come in the program's future, and the cycle to building a successful program continues.

Under Mark Stoops, Kentucky football has adopted the recruit and develop mentality, and it continues to pay off. With several players slated as Day 2 selections in this year's draft, it should only help draw more talent to Lexington in the near future.

As the Big Dog said, when you have multiple draft picks, you get everyone coming out to watch. What’s a better recruiting pitch than that?

Congrats to the former Cats, and best of luck as their pro-dreams inch closer and closer!