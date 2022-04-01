Mookie Cook picks Oregon over Kentucky

Class of 2023 recruit Mookie Cook has made his college decision, and he will be staying close to home to play for the Oregon Ducks, picking them over the Kentucky Wildcats and Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Cook is the No. 4 player in 2023, according to 247 Sports. Cook is also out of the same high school and hometown as current Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington. The two had a good relationship, but ultimately it didn’t matter as Cook chose the Ducks.

So where does Kentucky go from here in the class of 2023? Currently, 5-star North Laurel star, Reed Sheppard, is the lone commit for the Wildcats, with a few others still in play such as DJ Wagner, JJ Taylor, Kwame Evans, Mackenzie Mgbako, Elijah Fisher, and Robert Dillingham.

Right now, there seems to be no insight on who will be the next domino to fall for the Wildcats In 2023, but the big fish is DJ Wagner, who is the No. 1 player in the class of 2023 according to 247 Sports.

If Louisville and Kenny Payne were to hire Milt Wagner, DJ’s grandfather, things could get a little worrisome on that end, as Wagner has been seen as a lock to Lexington since he first walked a high school hallway.