 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News More awards for Big O

Filed under:

Oscar Tshiebwe wins AP Player of the Year and Oscar Robertson Trophy

More hardware for Kentucky’s Big O.

By Jason Marcum
Oscar Tshiebwe Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

Oscar Tshiebwe has claimed two more National Player of the Year awards.

First, the Kentucky Wildcats star was named the AP National Player of the Year, it was announced Friday.

In addition, Tshiebwe was named the 2022 Oscar Robertson as the National Player of the Year as selected by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The award was presented to Tshiebwe on Friday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Tshiebwe, a consensus All-American and the SEC Player of the Year, ended the season as just the second Wildcat since 1978-79 to finish the season leading the team in points per game (17.4), rebounds per game (15.1), steals per game (1.8), blocks per game (1.6) and field-goal percentage with a minimum of 100 attempts (60.6%). NCAA and NBA champion Anthony Davis was the other.

Additionally, Tshiebwe was the only major conference player who averaged at least 1.6 blocked shots and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season. He also became just the third player in program history to grab at least 500 rebounds in a season, as he finished the year with 515 boards.

Tshiebwe ended the season with 16-straight double-doubles, the longest streak since complete game-by-game rebounding records were kept dating back to 1969 for the Wildcats. He recorded 28 double-doubles, which is a new Kentucky single-season record.

Among the other honors Tshiebwe has earned include:

  • NABC National Player of the Year
  • NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year
  • NCAA Consensus All-America First Team
  • SEC Player of the Year (coaches/media)
  • USA Today National Player of the Year
  • The Athletic’s National Player of the Year
  • The Field of 68 National Player of the Year
  • College Hoops Today National Player of the Year

These won’t be the last awards Tshiebwe takes come, as he’s looking to become the first consensus National Player of the Year in program history. Anthony Davis nearly hit that feat in 2011-12, but he lost the NABC National Player of the Year award to Michigan State forward Draymond Green.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...