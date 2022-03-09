John Calipari visits Dick Vitale, who has wonderful news

It has been a rough time for legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale, as he has been in a battle after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Thankfully on Tuesday, Vitale took to Twitter to announce the outstanding news that his latest scans showed no cancer and that he is officially in remission.

OMG ALL THE PRAYERS many of u have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing. I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby ! pic.twitter.com/HS2yI3wgpB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2022

For me & my family the biggest victory today was my MARCH MADNESS W hearing Dr Brown say that the PET SCAN showed NO CANCER in your body & YOU are in REMISSION! Trust me that was such an emotional moment ❤️❤️❤️ from many of u were magical .! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 9, 2022

With the Kentucky Wildcats already in Tampa (FL) for the SEC Tournament, Vitale got a surprise visit from head coach John Calipari.

Vitale, who is on vocal rest due to his dysplasia and ulcerated lesions of the vocal cords, held up a sign that made a reference to the show Calipari recently made a surprise appearance on, “Billions.”

The sign reads, “Wow- I got a visitor tonight. A star from the show “Billions.”

Great surprise visitor tonight / the STAR of ⁦@SHO_Billions⁩ himself! Also Mr BBN pic.twitter.com/0jCGyhA9g0 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 10, 2022

It is awesome to see Vitale on the right track to recovery and to see Calipari take the time to go visit Vitale.

Get well soon, Dickie V!