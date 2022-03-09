Andy Beshear officially signs NIL bill

The landscape of college athletics changed this past summer, as the NCAA finally allowed college athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness.

Earlier this week, Senate Bill 6 (NIL) passed through a vote of the KY House 89-2, sending to the Governor’s desk awaiting his signature.

Then today, Governor Andy Beshear put pen to paper, making NIL a permanent law in the state of Kentucky.

History has been made. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed the state’s NIL bill into law pic.twitter.com/4p0sGFEHQi — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) March 9, 2022

In attendance for the signing were John Calipari, Mark Stoops, Kyra Elzy, and Rhyne Howard, alongside representatives from several other major universities across the state.

Beshear had this to say about the signing of the bill:

“I will sign Senate Bill 6 into law allowing our great student athletes to be fairly compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness. Your image and your name are yours, given to you by God and your parents.

“And today, we recognize each and every one of those individuals.”

What a great day for student athletes across the state both current and future.