Tuesday Headlines: Postseason Awards and Honors

As the regular season has wrapped up, we now wait for the SEC Tournament to begin, officially kicking off Wednesday night with the Cats getting started on Friday.

And as postseason play gets set to begin, some honors and awards are beginning to come in for the Kentucky Wildcats, and Oscar Tshiebwe in particular.

USAToday Sports labeled Oscar Tshiebwe as the SEC Player of the Year.

The Sporting News labeled Oscar as a First Team All-American (the only unanimous pick).

The Field of 68 tabbed Tshiebwe as Player of the Year and First Team All-American.

And if you want to vote for Oscar for the Wooden Award, you can do that here.

Of course, the big awards are the SEC Championship and NCAA Championship, so let’s hope Oscar and Kentucky clean up all of them.

Tweet of the Day

Never fails.

Headlines

Kyra Elzy and the Cats produced one of the best in-season turnarounds - Herald Leader

What a 180.

John Calipari’s Cats have most tournament wins since 2010 - Cats Pause

Pretty notable.

How could the SEC Tourney impact Kentucky’s NCAA seeding? - KSR

Let’s just go win the thing.

Calvin Ridley will miss the 2022 NFL season - ESPN

Just the 5th NFL player suspended for gambling.

Chattanooga has what will be one of the best buzzer beaters of March - Yahoo

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

The Panthers are getting calls on Christian McCafrey - CBS

The question remains whether the Panthers will pull the trigger