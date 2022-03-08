 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News SEC CHAMPS!!!

Bracketology roundup for Kentucky Wildcats

With Selection Sunday nearing, here’s a look at the latest bracket predictions for Kentucky.

By NathanBeighle and Jason Marcum
Huddle Drew Brown - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats have now completed their regular-season schedule.

They’ll enter the first round of the SEC tournament with the winner of Alabama and Game 2 (Georgia against Vanderbilt) on the schedule. However, the more important tournament will commence in just a couple of weeks.

The Wildcats are wildly being projected in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed with the Kansas Jayhawks, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Baylor Bears, Arizona Wildcats and Auburn Tigers rounding out the potential No. 1 seeds.

That said, the Wildcats, by the latest predictions from Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, are projected to be the No. 2 seed in the East Region. ESPN has Kansas as the top seed in the region, while CBS Sports has Baylor.

Joe Lunardi at ESPN
Jerry Palm at CBS Sports

When looking at the two bracketology breakdowns combined, Kentucky, Duke, Auburn, Wisconsin, and Purdue all are listed as possible No. 2 seeds.

Other bracketology projections for Kentucky include:

Kentucky enters the postseason with a rare mix of leadership, star power, and size that isn’t often found in most John Calipari teams. With impactful transfer players like Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady, and Sahvir Wheeler, the Wildcats have a slew of experienced leaders.

Tshiebwe is among the best rebounders in the county, while Grady is capable of taking over games with his shooting, and Wheeler can lock down opponents on the perimeter.

That’s not even to mention the impact of 5-star guard Tyty Washington. With a talented bench led by Davion Mintz and Jacob Toppin, the Wildcats have all the pieces that an analyst could want when diving into a potential title contender.

