Chase Estep named SEC Player of the Week

Kentucky Wildcats infielder Chase Estep has been named SEC Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Last week, the Corbin (KY) native led the SEC with 18 total bases and helped the Wildcats (10-2) earn a series win against No. 8 TCU. Estep was 6/12 against the Horned Frogs with a home run, a pair of doubles, five RBI and four runs scored. He hit a three-run home run to help Kentucky clinch the series on Saturday.

For the week, which also included a 7-5 loss to Western Kentucky and a 5-4 win over Evansville, Estep batted .474 (9/19) with three doubles, two homers, six RBI, six runs, two stolen bases, four walks, a .583 on-base percentage, and 1.530 OPS.

Up next, the Bat Cats UK will host Murray State and Ohio during the midweek, then host High Point over the weekend weekend in its last series before SEC play starts the following weekend.

