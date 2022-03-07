College basketball rankings roundup for the Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats finished the regular season going 2-0 this week with wins over the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators.

With the two wins, Kentucky finished with a 25-6 overall record and went 14-4 in conference play, which landed them the 3 seed in the SEC Tournament.

As of right now, the Cats are projected to be a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and have a real chance of moving up to a 1 seed with a big weekend in Tampa at the SEC Tournament.

If Kentucky plays the highest seed, their opponents in the SEC Tournament will be Alabama on Friday night, Tennessee on Saturday, and Auburn on Sunday.

After the final week of the regular season, the Cats moved back into the top 5 of the AP Poll as they jumped two spots to No. 5. They are also No. 5 in the coaches poll. Gonzaga remains the No. 1 team in both polls.

1) Gonzaga Bulldogs

2) Arizona Wildcats

3) Baylor Bears

4) Auburn Tigers

5) Kentucky Wildcats

6) Kansas Jayhawks

7) Duke Blue Devils

8) Villanova Wildcats

9) Tennessee Volunteers

9) Purdue Boilermakers

11) Providence Friars

12) Wisconsin Badgers

13) UCLA Bruins

14) Texas Tech Red Raiders

15) Arkansas Razorbacks

16) Illinois Fighting Illini

17) Saint Mary’s Gaels

18) Houston Cougars

19) Murray State Racers

20) Connecticut Huskies

21) USC Trojans

22) Texas Longhorns

23) Colorado State Rams

24) Iowa Hawkeyes

25) North Carolina Tar Heels

At one point in the last week, the Cats dropped to No. 5 in the NET rankings. However, they now sit at No. 4, which is where they were last Monday. Tennessee is No. 8, Auburn sits at No. 10, and Alabama is at No. 28.

Kentucky dropped one spot in KenPom as they now sit at No. 3 behind Gonzaga and Arizona. Auburn is No. 7, Tennessee is No. 12, and Alabama is No. 22.

Last week, the Cats dropped all the way to No. 10 in the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings. However, they are now back on the rise as they moved up to No. 6. Auburn is No. 5, Tennessee is No. 9, and Alabama dropped out of the rankings this week.

In the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, the Cats moved from No. 8 to No. 5. Auburn came in at No. 4, Tennessee is No. 12, and Alabama is not in the rankings.

Kentucky also moved up in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams as they jumped one spot to No. 6. Auburn is No. 4, Tennessee is No. 7, and Alabama is on the list of teams with questions.

So, where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!