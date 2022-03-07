Monday Headlines: SEC Champs Edition

What if I told you nearly one month ago that your Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team would win their final six regular season games and find themselves cutting down the nets for their first SEC Championship title in 40 years? Most would’ve called that “clickbait” or “nonsense.”

Well, it happened.

After routing Mississippi State and No. 6 LSU in their first two rounds, Kentucky edged past No. 18 Tennessee to earn a championship matchup with the No. 1 overall South Carolina Gamecocks.

While Kentucky has Rhyne Howard, arguably the best player in the country, the task still seemed nearly impossible for the Wildcats to overcome, as they entered the game as 14.5-point underdogs.

Yet, here we are. By a score of 64-62, the 2021-2022 women’s basketball Wildcats are your SEC Champions.

Kentucky trailed 55-43 heading into the final quarter but didn’t let the deficit crush their spirits. In fact, their defense kicked it up a notch, as the Wildcats outscored the Gamecocks 21-7 to claim the title.

All eyes were on Howard but the star of the afternoon was Dre’Una Edwards. She tied her second-highest scoring day of the year with 27 points and added nine rebounds. Three of her 27 points also happened to contributed to the go-ahead three point shot that won Kentucky the title.

Check out this courtside shot of the game-winner by Dre'Una Edwards by our Maggie Davis! pic.twitter.com/KKVKQeHApa — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) March 6, 2022

While Howard had a “quiet” day for her standards, she still managed to put up 18 points with four rebounds and two each of assists/blocks/steals. Despite having the odds stacked against them, your Kentucky Wildcats are SEC champs.

Simply incredible.

