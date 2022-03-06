John Calipari loses watch at SEC Championship; found by Kyra Elzy

During a crazy celebration after the winning three went through the net to push the Kentucky Wildcats women's basketball team over the South Carolina Gamecocks in Sunday’s SEC Championship game, John Calipari lost a watch.

And not just any watch, as according to the head coach, it was his lucky watch.

It’s my lucky watch! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 6, 2022

John Calipari was loving it. The final moments on Cal Cam: pic.twitter.com/XJzHZmTIXq — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 6, 2022

Well, later this evening, Calipari let the Twitter world know that his lucky watch had been found.

Who found it? None other than Women’s Head Coach Kyra Elzy.

Can you believe it?!?@UKCoachLZ wins an SEC championship in one of the greatest comebacks I’ve ever seen…AND THEN SHE FINDS MY WATCH!!



You’re the best, Coach Elzy!!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 7, 2022

This Kentucky women's team just capped off an amazing run and has solidified a spot in the year's NCAA Tournament, when several weeks back many would have seen as impossible.

And who would have thought they would do it by knocking off the top team in the sport?

Credit to Coach Elzy to push this talented team to reach the limits everyone knew they were capable of.

Finding Coach Cal’s watch is just the cherry on top of an awesome weekend.