Twitter reactions to Kentucky women winning SEC Tournament Championship

The Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament Championship seeking their first title since 1982. Even John and Ellen Calipari made the trip to support this team.

The Cats were playing their fourth game in four days as they defeated Mississippi State, LSU, and Tennessee to reach their first title appearance since 2014.

It was a great start for the Cats as they came out of the gate strong and found themselves trailing just 21-18 after the first quarter.

The second quarter showed that the Cats may have had some tired legs playing for the 4th consecutive day as they scored just three points. However, they were still locking down defensively, holding the Gamecocks to just nine points in the quarter.

Despite the poor shooting, Kentucky found themselves down just 30-21 heading into the halftime break.

The third quarter was an offensive showing by both teams, as South Carolina outscored the Cats 25-22 to take a 55-43 lead into the fourth.

The Cats showed a ton of fight and locked in defensively during the final 10 minutes, and with just over a minute to play, the Cats found themselves down 62-61.

Kentucky would get the ball back, and with five seconds remaining, Dre’una Edwards drilled a three to give the Cats a 64-62 win over South Carolina and claim the SEC Tournament Championship.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

WE DID IT #BBN!



10 WINS IN A ROW FOR THE SEC TITLE #CommitToIt pic.twitter.com/myjsonCGky — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) March 6, 2022

KENTUCKY HITS THE LATE THREE TO BEAT SOUTH CAROLINA AND WIN THE WOMEN'S SEC CHAMPIONSHIP @KentuckyWBB pic.twitter.com/pOI2k7bsGe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 6, 2022

THEY FORGOT ABOUT DRE — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) March 6, 2022

SEC Tournament MVP (and champ) Rhyne Howard. pic.twitter.com/vVnqxq8qCZ — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 6, 2022

On Feb. 10, after a loss to South Carolina @KentuckyWBB was 9-11 and 2-8 in the SEC. And here they are now with what has to be the most improbable, most spectacular runs ever and a season that will be talked about for ages, regardless of what happens from here — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) March 6, 2022

That’s what we like to see @KentuckyWBB — Leah Edmond (@leahedmond13) March 6, 2022

Holy crab @KentuckyWBB this is crazy but I believe. Go Bog Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) March 6, 2022

RING SZN Lets go !!!!@KentuckyWBB — Cj Fredrick (@cj_fredrick) March 6, 2022

Just apologized to the newsroom for my outburst. — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) March 6, 2022

Pick & Pop … Dre Ball @KentuckyWBB — Kellan Grady (@KellanGrady31) March 6, 2022

Kentucky is not just Rhyne Howard. — Swish Appeal (@SwishAppeal) March 6, 2022

.@KentuckyWBB is just the 3rd team this season to score at least 64 points against South Carolina, and the first team to do so since Mississippi State scored 68 points on January 2nd — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 6, 2022

She’s got her crown, and now her trophy #CrownHer pic.twitter.com/8lQxS7hkF4 — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) March 6, 2022

LFG!!!!! GO CATSSSSS!!! So So Happy for @KentuckyWBB! — Maci Morris (@Maci4Mo) March 6, 2022

YOOOOOO THAT’S RESILIENCE FORREAL!!!! I LOVE THIS @KentuckyWBB — Taty (@tot_tot14) March 6, 2022

So in the last three days, Kentucky women’s basketball beat the No 6, No 18, & No 1 teams in the AP Top 25. Beat teams coached by Kim Mulkey & Dawn Staley plus the Lady Vols. After starting SEC play 2-8, Kentucky has won 10-straight Southeastern Conference games — Mark Story (@markcstory) March 6, 2022

John Calipari was loving it. The final moments on Cal Cam: pic.twitter.com/XJzHZmTIXq — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 6, 2022

