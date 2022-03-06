 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Twitter reactions to Kentucky women winning SEC Tournament Championship

The Cats take down No. 1 South Carolina to win their first SEC title since 1982.

By Adam Haste
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship-South Carolina vs Kentucky Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament Championship seeking their first title since 1982. Even John and Ellen Calipari made the trip to support this team.

The Cats were playing their fourth game in four days as they defeated Mississippi State, LSU, and Tennessee to reach their first title appearance since 2014.

It was a great start for the Cats as they came out of the gate strong and found themselves trailing just 21-18 after the first quarter.

The second quarter showed that the Cats may have had some tired legs playing for the 4th consecutive day as they scored just three points. However, they were still locking down defensively, holding the Gamecocks to just nine points in the quarter.

Despite the poor shooting, Kentucky found themselves down just 30-21 heading into the halftime break.

The third quarter was an offensive showing by both teams, as South Carolina outscored the Cats 25-22 to take a 55-43 lead into the fourth.

The Cats showed a ton of fight and locked in defensively during the final 10 minutes, and with just over a minute to play, the Cats found themselves down 62-61.

Kentucky would get the ball back, and with five seconds remaining, Dre’una Edwards drilled a three to give the Cats a 64-62 win over South Carolina and claim the SEC Tournament Championship.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

